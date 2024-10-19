Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KFI AM 640

    Road trip to Visalia, Most 'Kind-Hearted' CA Cities & a Major Announcement

    By Tawala Sharp,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7EP1_0wDO1fPH00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qF0D_0wDO1fPH00
    Photo: Morris O'Kelly

    ICYMI: Hour One of ‘Later, with Mo’Kelly’ Presents – A look at the road trip to Visalia for Producer Kiana’s wedding and Tawala’s Mix CD collection for the trip AND the 18 California cities ranked among the most “kind-hearted' in the nation…PLUS - Ron Ross , President at RDR Foods Inc., and Wendy's franchisee for over 30 years, joins the program with a major announcement regarding the “Later, with Mo’Kelly Pre-Halloween Soiree” - on KFI AM 640…Live everywhere on the iHeartRadio app

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Obscure' California Destination Named 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    KFI AM 6404 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    The Quarter Worth Over $140,000
    News Wave3 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent3 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Saddest dog who waited for days on corner of street in her filthy pink dress now living the life of a princess
    petrescuereport.com3 days ago
    Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
    BroBible5 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?5 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent2 days ago
    Forget Black Pants—This Color Trend Will Earn You Way More Compliments
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Americans Are Sharing The "Culture Shock" Moments They Had While Traveling To Another State, And As A Californian, Some Of These Are Wild
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News5 days ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post5 days ago
    Man Proposes to His Longtime Girlfriend, Then Tells Her He Doesn’t Want to Get Married for at Least Another 5 Years
    brides.com5 days ago
    Rapper Cardi B Claims She’ll ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Going Overboard At 32nd Birthday Party
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    Popular California ski resort announces it will not open this winter stunning loyal visitors
    Golden Gate Media7 days ago
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Independent4 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man works 42 years at minimum wage and barely gets a farewell – but there's a happy ending
    Indy1003 days ago
    Katy Perry Hit With Another Crisis: Singer’s $15Million Mansion Devastated By Water Leak — As Her Music Career Drowns
    RadarOnline2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy