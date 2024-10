'Over The Edge' w/ Amy King, Cheech and Chong vs. CA. & ‘Air Taxis’

Photo: Morris O'Kelly

ICYMI: Hour One of ‘Later, with Mo’Kelly’ Presents – A conversation with ‘The Wake Up Calls’ very own Amy King , who joins the program to invite you to join her alongside the ‘Fork Reporter’ Neil Saavedra and Union Rescue Mission go “Over the Edge” with the ‘ Just Help 1 ’ challenge in an effort to get “one more person, family or child off the street for good” … PLUS – Thoughts on comedians Cheech & Chong suing California over new marijuana regulation AND a look at Joby Aviation’s mission to bring an all-electric air taxi to SoCal in the near future - on KFI AM 640…Live everywhere on the iHeartRadio app