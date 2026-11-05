🍽️ Keystone SD Mount Rushmore Jobs – Multiple Food & Hospitality Roles

Keystone’s hospitality scene around Mount Rushmore is gearing up for a busy season, with solid options if you like guest-facing work and national park views.

Here are several food & beverage roles with Xanterra Travel Collection at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Employer: Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra Travel Collection Location: Keystone, SD (Mount Rushmore National Memorial)

(Mount Rushmore National Memorial) Type: Seasonal (Temporary) | Nov 2026 – Apr 2027

| Pay: $13.85/hour

Help guests with grab-and-go meals and coffee, run the register, and keep the dining area clean. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer service and want retail, lodging, and travel discounts while living in the Black Hills.

Employer: Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra Travel Collection Location: Keystone, SD (Mount Rushmore National Memorial)

(Mount Rushmore National Memorial) Type: Full-Time, Year-Round

Start Date: December 3, 2026

Pay: $15.05/hour

Keep the kitchen, dish room, and storage areas spotless and up to health and safety standards. Great if you want steady, year-round work behind the scenes with access to employee discounts and planned staff activities.

Employer: Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra Travel Collection Location: Keystone, SD (Mount Rushmore National Memorial)

(Mount Rushmore National Memorial) Type: On-Call / Intermittent, Part-Time

Date: Starting November 2026

Pay: $16.00/hour + share of banquet service charge

Housing: No employee housing available

Set up banquet rooms, serve meals and drinks, and reset the space after events. Ideal if you have serving experience and want flexible, as-needed shifts with higher hourly pay.

Employer: Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra Travel Collection Location: Keystone, SD (Mount Rushmore National Memorial)

(Mount Rushmore National Memorial) Type: On-Call / Intermittent, Part-Time

Dates: November 2026

Pay: $16.25/hour + share of service charge

Housing: No employee housing available

Mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, and handle payments during banquets. Best for experienced bartenders (21+) who want flexible event-based work with access to park-area perks.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and get your application in early so you’re set for the season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.