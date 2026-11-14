Key West is busy again, and local sales roles are popping up with solid pay and room to grow. Here are a few good options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Art On Fifth Ave Naples, A Procaccini Gallery

Art On Fifth Ave Naples, A Procaccini Gallery Location: Key West, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $25/hr + commission (about $25,000–$40,000/year)

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

If you enjoy art and talking with visitors, this role mixes sales with art consulting. Weekend shifts are key, and you’ll help clients choose pieces, present artwork, and handle purchase paperwork.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Key West, FL (field-based with some hybrid elements)

(field-based with some hybrid elements) Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $42,400–$47,400 in year one (salary + bonus)

Benefits: Medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp, mileage & cell reimbursement

Two-year training program to grow into a full sales role with a national distributor. You’ll build a territory, cold call, manage customer relationships, and learn a large product line while earning steady pay and benefits.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Key West, FL (outside sales)

(outside sales) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay & perks: Competitive base salary, bonus, incentives, car allowance, cell phone, 401(k) with match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, robust benefits

Outside sales role calling on restaurants and foodservice accounts. Great fit if you have restaurant, chef, or B2B sales experience and like being on the road, building a book of business, and hitting sales goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.