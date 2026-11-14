Key West is busy with visitors year-round, and local shops are hiring to keep up. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a major off-price retailer. This role is all about friendly greetings, keeping the store clean and organized, running the register, and getting new merchandise out on the floor.

Employer: Not listed (retail lending/financial services)

Not listed (retail lending/financial services) Location: Key West, FL

Type: Part-time (about 30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Work in-person helping customers with retail lending and financial services. You’ll explain products, process loan applications, and handle cash with care—good fit if you like numbers and clear, calm customer conversations.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040

Type: Full-time, days and evenings

Salary: Not listed

Busy convenience store role where you’ll run the register, suggest items, help with the food program, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and room to grow with a large, stable company.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.