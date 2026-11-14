Key West hospitality is buzzing right now, with hotels and resorts staffing up for busy seasons. If you like guest-facing work and ocean views, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hilton (Casa Marina Key West, A Curio Collection by Hilton)

Hilton (Casa Marina Key West, A Curio Collection by Hilton) Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen at Dorada, the signature restaurant at the historic Casa Marina resort with 1,100 feet of private beach and multiple dining outlets. You’ll run daily kitchen operations, shape seasonal menus, manage a culinary team, and help drive food quality and profitability, with access to Hilton’s travel perks, benefits, and career growth.

Employer: The Perry Hotel

Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a 100-room boutique hotel with a nautical vibe, handling guest room and common-area cleaning to keep the property spotless and welcoming. This role comes with competitive wages, subsidized dorm-style housing, paid vacation and holidays, health benefits, and a 401(k) with company match.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—hospitality roles in Key West open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.