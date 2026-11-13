Key West’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both bedside nurses and in‑home caregivers. If you like helping people and want steady work in the Keys, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Griswold

Griswold Location: Key West, FL (Big Pine area cases)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible hourly shifts from a few hours up to 12‑hour cases, with weekly pay and cases matched to your skills. You’ll provide companionship, light housekeeping, personal care, transportation, and safety supervision for adults in their homes.

Employer: Griswold

Griswold Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you have experience caring for a family member or client and want flexible schedules and weekly pay. You’ll support clients with personal care, homemaking, and companionship; Spanish is a plus but not required.

Employer: Griswold

Griswold Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home care role focused on helping adults stay independent in the place they love. Expect flexible hourly shifts, one‑on‑one care, and support from a long‑standing home care company that matches you with clients based on your skills.

Employer: Griswold

Griswold Location: Key West, FL (Big Pine area cases)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Another posting for Big Pine area cases with the same core setup: weekly pay, flexible shifts, and a mix of companionship, personal care, and light housekeeping. Good option if you prefer applying via Indeed.

Employer: Lower Keys Medical Center

Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed; $10K sign-on bonus + student loan contribution up to $20K

Hospital RN role on the Med Surg unit with strong extras: $10K sign-on, loan help up to $20K, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match for eligible roles. You’ll deliver patient‑centered care, give meds, assist with procedures, and respond to emergencies on a busy night shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in the Keys tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.