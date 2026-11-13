Key West retail is busy year-round, and a lot of shops here need friendly faces who can handle tourists and locals alike. If you like talking to people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Winn-Dixie Company

Winn-Dixie Company Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end grocery role where you run the register, bag groceries, help customers to their cars, and keep the checkout area stocked and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace, varied shifts, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 30 lbs.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Key West, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Mix of cashier work, stocking, and helping customers find what they need, plus photo and online order pickup. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training (benefits with a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)

Location: Key West, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary Range: $15.00 – $21.75/hour

Higher-responsibility cashier role in a fashion retail setting, focused on smooth checkout, accurate cash handling, and mentoring other cashiers. Great if you have at least 1 year of retail experience and want brand-name retail on your resume, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.