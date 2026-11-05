🚍 New Island Hopper bus service coming to Key West

The City of Key West is getting ready to launch Island Hopper, a new fixed-route bus service for Key West and Stock Island.

This service is designed to give residents, workers, and visitors a convenient, reliable, and affordable way to get around. Island Hopper will connect key spots like employment centers, shopping areas, medical facilities, schools, and other essential services throughout the Lower Keys.

The city will share more details — including route maps, schedules, fares, and other service info — as the launch date gets closer.

To stay up to date, keep an eye on the city’s Transit webpage for the latest Island Hopper announcements and details before the service begins.