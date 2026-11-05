🚧 Duval & Green Street closures for block party

🚧 Duval & Green Street closures for World Championship Block Party

For the RWO Key West World Championship Block Party, parts of downtown will be closed to traffic:

Duval Street will be closed from Front Street to Angela Street .

will be closed from . Green Street will be closed from Telegraph Lane to Simonton Street.

If you usually drive, bike, or park in this area, plan another route and give yourself extra time to get around. This affects access to many Old Town businesses, bars, and restaurants along these blocks.

The notice is from the City of Key West; the closure is tied to the World Championship Block Party event.