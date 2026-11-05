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Key West

📅 Meet the Key West City Manager for coffee every other Tuesday

5 days ago
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📢 Talk City Issues Over Coffee with the City Manager

City Manager Brian Barroso is inviting Key West residents and community members to “Coffee with the City Manager” — a relaxed way to share ideas, ask questions, or raise neighborhood concerns.

When: Every other Tuesday, 8:00–10:00 AM, by appointment
Where: City Manager’s Office, City of Key West, 1300 White Street, Key West, FL 33040

How to schedule:
Email CityManager@cityofkeywest-fl.gov. Include:

  • Your name
  • Preferred contact information
  • A brief description of what you’d like to discuss

Topics can include City services, neighborhood issues, community projects, and ideas to improve Key West. These meetings are not for sales pitches, vendor solicitations, or skipping normal City processes. Some issues may be referred to the right City department.

It’s a simple way to speak directly with City leadership — over a cup of coffee.

More Info: Coffee with the City Manager • Key West, FL

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