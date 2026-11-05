🍽️ Key West Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Key West hospitality is buzzing right now, with hotels and hospitals both hiring. If you want steady work in the sun, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: Key West, FL (Lower Keys Medical Center, College Road)

(Lower Keys Medical Center, College Road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour + $500/month housing stipend for qualifying applicants

+ for qualifying applicants Experience: No experience required; willing to train

Hospital kitchen role keeping dishes, equipment, and work areas clean and safe. Good fit if you want reliable hours, benefits, and help with housing while you get started.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Key West, FL (Lower Keys Medical Center, College Road)

(Lower Keys Medical Center, College Road) Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Experience: No previous experience required

Mix of cashiering and basic food prep in a hospital setting. You’ll run the POS, help on the line, restock, and keep things clean, with access to solid healthcare and financial benefits.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Key West, FL

Type: Full-time (PM shifts)

(PM shifts) Pay: Not listed

Evening restaurant server role with a major hotel brand. You’ll learn the menu, take orders, and create a great guest experience, plus get access to Hilton travel discounts and other global-brand perks.

Employer: The Perry Hotel

Location: Key West, FL

Type: Not listed (front desk shifts; must be flexible, including evenings/weekends/holidays)

Not listed (front desk shifts; must be flexible, including evenings/weekends/holidays) Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Front desk role at a 100-room boutique waterfront hotel and marina. You’ll check guests in and out, handle billing and reservations, and help keep operations smooth—plus access to employee housing, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: Key West, FL (Old Town)

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 10am–3pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Not listed

Daytime-only role keeping the employee cafeteria clean, stocked, and welcoming. Great if you like a steady weekday schedule, light food service work, and Hyatt perks like 401(k) with match and discounted hotel stays.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Key West roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.