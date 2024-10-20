Open in App
    SpaceX OneWeb Launch Captured on Video in Simi Valley

    By Key News Network,

    2 days ago

    SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 20 (KNN) — The launch of SpaceX OneWeb was captured on video by KNN in Simi Valley Saturday night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgoel_0wEOIqaL00
    Gabriel Pabon / KNN

    In a statement via SpaceX, “SpaceX is targeting Saturday, October 19 at 10:13 p.m. PT for Falcon 9’s launch of the OneWeb Launch 20 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. If needed, there is a backup opportunity available on Sunday, October 20, at 10:08 p.m. PT.

    This is the seventh flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62 and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.”

    Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN

    Copyright © 2024 Key News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

