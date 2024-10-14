1 Killed in 10 Freeway Traffic Collision in Pomona

POMONA, Calif., Oct. 14 (KNN) — One person was killed when two vehicles collided on the 10 Freeway in Pomona early Monday morning.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

The California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision shortly after 4 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway just before North Towne Avenue.

Once CHP officers arrived at the scene, they located a traffic collision involving two pickup trucks, with one person possibly ejected onto the 10 Freeway. CHP immediately rendered CPR to the person who was lying on the roadway.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and took over CPR. They ultimately pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

CHP had all westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway stopped and was in the process of trying to open up the far right shoulder lane. A Sig Alert was issued for an unknown time.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

Copyright © 2024 Key News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.