Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Key News Network

    1 Killed in 10 Freeway Traffic Collision in Pomona

    By Key News Network,

    2 days ago

    POMONA, Calif., Oct. 14 (KNN) — One person was killed when two vehicles collided on the 10 Freeway in Pomona early Monday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gag21_0w6CTv4200
    Randy Dominguez / KNN

    The California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision shortly after 4 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway just before North Towne Avenue.

    Once CHP officers arrived at the scene, they located a traffic collision involving two pickup trucks, with one person possibly ejected onto the 10 Freeway. CHP immediately rendered CPR to the person who was lying on the roadway.

    Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and took over CPR. They ultimately pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

    CHP had all westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway stopped and was in the process of trying to open up the far right shoulder lane. A Sig Alert was issued for an unknown time.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

    Copyright © 2024 Key News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    John Martinez
    1d ago
    I know exactly what’s causing these fatality’s. This is the 2nd one in less than 2 weeks. In the same area. The express lanes end on a slight downgrade that curves to the right. The plastic dividers end with only a solid white line. The two express lane have vehicles going 75-80 mph. All other lanes in that area are usually at a standstill moving 5-10 mph. The cars in those lanes can’t see the cars coming over that downgrade that bends to the right so they maneuver into those lanes from a stop and don’t accelerate fast enough leaving them in a position to get hit by the vehicles in those lanes going way faster.
    Shawn Gilbert
    2d ago
    wrong way driver???
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Baldwin Park area
    CBS LA2 days ago
    Teen arrested on suspicion of killing his father at a popular California waterfall
    NBC News2 days ago
    Missing California woman found dead on freeway after CCTV captured last moments walking from gas station
    themirror.com6 days ago
    California Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance—CCTV Reveals Her Final Moments
    menzmag.com4 days ago
    Beloved Fast Food Chain Closing Restaurants This Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show23 days ago
    Rock-Throwing Killer Strikes Again: California Woman Dead in Shocking Late-Night Attack
    jackandkitty.com5 days ago
    Man, who worked almost exclusively with dementia patients, walked 90-year-old patient in his care to a storage closet and performed Iewd acts on her, then beat and choked a child during her first sIeepover with family’s daughter the following day; sentenced
    Shreveport Magazine8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Investigation continues after homeless man found beaten to death in Jurupa Valley
    CBS LA5 days ago
    Southern California theater actor shot to death during trip to Mexico
    CBS LA6 days ago
    Motorist killed in Torrance crash
    KNX 1070 News Radio1 day ago
    Conviction upheld for drunk driver who killed 3-year-old and his parents on Halloween in 2019
    CBS LA2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Teen shot to death in San Pedro
    KNX 1070 News Radio2 days ago
    Search for suspect continues after man found shot to death in Pomona
    CBS LA3 days ago
    CA: VET LOSES HOME IN FIRE AFTER INSURANCE IS DROPPED
    koamnewsnow.com1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Rancho Cucamonga 2-car crash leaves 1 person dead
    CBS LA14 hours ago
    California Mayor Outraged After Judge Allows Infamous Rapist to Move Next Door: 'Outraged Is an Understatement'
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Beloved California Spot Named 'Best County' In The Entire State
    KBOS B952 days ago
    Man found dead after Pomona mobile home goes up in flames
    CBS LA7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Two California suburbs located far from the coast named best places to live in the state
    Golden Gate Media2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy