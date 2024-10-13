Open in App
    • Key News Network

    Investigation Underway Into Shooting Death of Man at Sports Bar in El Monte

    By Key News Network,

    2 days ago

    EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 13 (KNN) — A man was shot and killed while inside a sports bar in the city of El Monte early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xv1IL_0w53vwhq00
    Randy Dominguez / KNN

    A shooting was reported at approximately 12:09 a.m. in the 10700 block of Lower Azusa Road, where responding El Monte police officers found a gunshot victim inside a bar. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to assist the El Monte PD with the shooting death investigation.

    According to the LASD Homicide Bureau’s press release of the incident, the victim has been described only as a male adult. His age or identity has not been released at this time, and the suspects are currently unknown.

    There is no additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500.

    Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

    Copyright © 2024 Key News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

