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🍽️ Key Largo hospitality jobs with multiple front & back-of-house roles
Key Largo’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and these spots are adding to their teams right now. Good mix of kitchen, front desk, and coffee bar roles—most right on the water.
Banquet Cook – Playa Largo Resort & Spa
- Employer: Shaner Hotels (Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection)
- Location: Key Largo, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook for weddings, events, and special functions at a luxury waterfront resort with multiple restaurants and a full banquet operation. Great fit if you have line cook experience, strong stamina, and want to grow in a large, award‑winning hotel group.
Line Cook – Sundowners Waterfront Restaurant
- Employer: Sundowners
- Location: Key Largo, FL
- Type: Full-time or part-time (up to 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $27.00 per hour, based on experience
Join a beloved waterfront spot known for sunsets, seafood, and steaks. You’ll work a busy line, keep quality and portions tight, and enjoy flexible scheduling, paid training, and growth opportunities in a team-focused kitchen.
Front Desk Agent – Key Largo Resorts
- Employer: Key Largo Resorts
- Location: Key Largo, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $17.50 per hour
Front-of-house role checking guests in and out, handling payments, and helping with questions about the resort and local area. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, ideal if you have customer service or front desk experience.
Beach Market Barista – Reefhouse Resort & Marina
- Employer: Reefhouse Resort & Marina (Opal Collection)
- Location: Key Largo, FL
- Type: Part-time (listed as hospitality/restaurant role)
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Make espresso drinks and light bites at the resort’s Beach Market Cafe while giving “world class” guest service. Offers a strong benefits package for the role, including health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), free meals, free parking, and hotel/restaurant discounts.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Keys jobs with good views and solid perks don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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