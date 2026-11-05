🍽️ Key Largo hospitality jobs with multiple front & back-of-house roles

Key Largo’s hospitality scene is busy year-round, and these spots are adding to their teams right now. Good mix of kitchen, front desk, and coffee bar roles—most right on the water.

Employer: Shaner Hotels (Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection)

Shaner Hotels (Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection) Location: Key Largo, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for weddings, events, and special functions at a luxury waterfront resort with multiple restaurants and a full banquet operation. Great fit if you have line cook experience, strong stamina, and want to grow in a large, award‑winning hotel group.

Employer: Sundowners

Location: Key Largo, FL

Type: Full-time or part-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Full-time or part-time (up to 40 hrs/week) Pay: $18.00 – $27.00 per hour, based on experience

Join a beloved waterfront spot known for sunsets, seafood, and steaks. You’ll work a busy line, keep quality and portions tight, and enjoy flexible scheduling, paid training, and growth opportunities in a team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Key Largo Resorts

Location: Key Largo, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50 per hour

Front-of-house role checking guests in and out, handling payments, and helping with questions about the resort and local area. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, ideal if you have customer service or front desk experience.

Employer: Reefhouse Resort & Marina (Opal Collection)

(Opal Collection) Location: Key Largo, FL

Type: Part-time (listed as hospitality/restaurant role)

(listed as hospitality/restaurant role) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Make espresso drinks and light bites at the resort’s Beach Market Cafe while giving “world class” guest service. Offers a strong benefits package for the role, including health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), free meals, free parking, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Keys jobs with good views and solid perks don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.