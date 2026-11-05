🚨 Helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay kills 1, injures 2

A helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay near Bill Baggs State Park off Key Biscayne on Wednesday late morning left one man dead and two men critically injured, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter was on a trip to take photos of boats when it went down. A Good Samaritan tried to help one victim to shore, and Miami firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but he did not survive.

The two other occupants were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and transferred to Miami-Dade rescue workers, who took them to a nearby trauma center in critical but stable condition.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and officials have not yet released the victims’ names while they notify family members.