📅 Caregiver Roadmap panel for local family caregivers

📅 Caregiver Roadmap panel with local experts

Caregivers are invited to a Caregiver Roadmap event on November 4, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 pm at the Kewaunee County Administration Building, Lower Level, 810 Lincoln Street, Kewaunee, WI 54216.

Hosted by the ADRC of the Lakeshore, this panel will walk you through key “stops” on the caregiving journey. You’ll hear from:

Melissa Konop , Program Manager, ADRC of the Lakeshore

, Program Manager, ADRC of the Lakeshore Denise Stodola , Business Development Advisor, Home Instead

, Business Development Advisor, Home Instead Matt Baumler , Business Development Representative, Unity Hospice

, Business Development Representative, Unity Hospice Tim Kinnard, Owner & Funeral Director, Kinnard Funeral & Cremation Services

There will be light refreshments and resources for caregivers.

If you’re caring for a loved one now or expect to in the future, this is a chance to learn what support is available locally and ask questions in person.