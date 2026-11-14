📅 Red Cross Blood Drive at Elementary Gym

A Key Club–sponsored Red Cross Blood Drive is happening on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM.

Location: 439 Willard Street, Kewanee, IL 61443 (Elementary Gym)

If you’re able to donate blood, you can head to the elementary gym at the date and time listed to take part in the drive and support the Red Cross.

This is a one-time event, so if you want to help, plan to go on November 20.