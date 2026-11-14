Kettering’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to top-level leadership. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Kettering, OH (Dayton-area practice)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact surgical role doing complex cardiac and thoracic surgeries in both hospital and clinic settings, including work with advanced robotic technology. You’ll lead and collaborate with a surgical team, work closely with APPs, and manage patients across inpatient and outpatient care.

Employer: Kettering Health

Location: Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering, OH

Type: Full-time, varied shift

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role overseeing perioperative services at a large, not-for-profit health system. Ideal if you have 5–10+ years of progressive management and perioperative/OR experience, and want to lead high-performing nursing teams, manage budgets, and help shape system-wide care decisions.

Employer: Kettering Heights Post Acute

Location: Kettering, OH

Type: Full-time, night shift (7 PM–7 AM)

Salary: $18.50–$23.05 per hour

Perfect for night owls with a current STNA certification who want steady 12-hour night shifts. You’ll help residents with daily care, keep them safe and comfortable, and work with a close-knit team in a post-acute setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Kettering open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.