    Ted Cruz campaigns in Nacogdoches, Tyler ahead of Election Day

    By Rachel Davis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257fMc_0wNflU7c00

    TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – As we get closer to election day, the Texas Senate race is on and Senator Ted Cruz made several stops in East Texas along his campaign trail.

    Colin Allred makes campaign stop in Crockett

    Senator Cruz visited two local cities, stopping first in Nacogdoches at CC’s Smokehouse. 411 East Texans crowded into the restaurant on Friday to hear him speak.

    “It was packed,” said Kathy Darden, Nacogdoches resident. “Everyone was enthusiastic and pretty fired up, that’s what I want to say, they were excited to be here.”

    Cruz and his team then moved on to the city of Tyler in Smith County where he greeted local voters.

    “Ted Cruz coming to Tyler I think it’s a big event for the city and I just thought he did a great job,” said Tony Soci, a Tyler resident.

    He spoke to the packed rooms about his list of accomplishments over the last 12 years in Washington

    “I worked hand in hand with Donald Trump to secure the boarder and we achieved incredible success, we produced the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years,” said senator Ted Cruz (r)

    More than 199K East Texans cast early ballots in general election so far

    He also spoke on making the economy stronger for everyone and keeping Texas like Texas.

    “Because they don’t want to see Texas go the way of California they don’t want to see high taxes and high regulations and jobs killed,” said Cruz.

    At both stops Cruz said this is a race unlike any other which makes East Texas vital for voter turnout.

    “We need East Texas to show up in massive numbers. I’ll say, if you’ve voted already that’s fantastic, go bring your friends and family to vote and if you haven’t voted, early voting is this week and next please come out,” said Cruz. “This race we’ve seen a bunch of poles that show this is a one or two or three-point race.”

    MustLoveAnimals
    6h ago
    Cruz has done NOTHING for Texas, never has.....
    MustLoveAnimals
    6h ago
    🔷️Colin Allred🔷️2024🔷️
