    • KETK / FOX51 News

    ‘OPERATION NOT SO HAPPY ENDING’: Gilmer spa busted for prostitution

    By Michael Garcia,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTmqa_0wGH3tRr00

    GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Gilmer Police Department said that they busted a local massage spa for prostitution on Monday in an operation they named “Operation Not So Happy Ending.”

    East Texas man arrested after DNA links him to 16-year-old homicide cold case

    AA Spa at 1324 Highway 271 North in Gilmer was initially investigated after Gilmer PD received information about alleged prostitution happening there.

    On Monday, they launched “Operation Not So Happy Ending” by sending in an undercover officer. The operation reportedly led directly to the arrests of two women, Kun Lu and Zhai Li.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2MHY_0wGH3tRr00
    Kun Lu and Zhai Li. Photos courtesy of Gilmer PD.

    According to Gilmer PD, Lu was arrested for a massage therapy license violation and Li was arrested for prostitution and a massage therapy license violation. Gilmer PD added that the AA Spa has been shutdown following their operation.

    “This type of criminal conduct is commonly associated with human trafficking/sex trafficking. The Gilmer Police Department continues to take an active role in deterring this type of criminal behavior in our community.”

    Gilmer Police Department
