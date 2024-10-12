1 family displaced, 8 units damaged in Tyler apartment fire

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler Fire Marshal Joey Hooton confirmed that one family was displaced after a one-alarm fire at the River Oaks Apartments in Tyler on Saturday.

Officials from the Tyler Fire Marshall’s Office and the Tyler Police Department responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Troup Highway at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.





According to Hooton, the cause of the fire is currently unknown but looks like it started in a closet before it ended up leaving eight units with smoke damage and displacing one family.

The fire was eventually put out and law enforcement has cleared the scene.

