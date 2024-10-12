Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KETK / FOX51 News

    1 family displaced, 8 units damaged in Tyler apartment fire

    By Michael Garcia,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uft1b_0w4eFyCZ00

    TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler Fire Marshal Joey Hooton confirmed that one family was displaced after a one-alarm fire at the River Oaks Apartments in Tyler on Saturday.

    1 arrested for animal cruelty after 4 dead dogs found chained near Athens

    Officials from the Tyler Fire Marshall’s Office and the Tyler Police Department responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Troup Highway at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xY5Y_0w4eFyCZ00
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFTVo_0w4eFyCZ00

    According to Hooton, the cause of the fire is currently unknown but looks like it started in a closet before it ended up leaving eight units with smoke damage and displacing one family.

    The fire was eventually put out and law enforcement has cleared the scene.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Black Beauty Ranch celebrates Giving Day for Apes with fundraiser for gibbons
    KETK / FOX51 News6 days ago
    UPDATE: Firefighters contain 138-acre wildfire south of Marshall
    KETK / FOX51 News1 day ago
    Police: 2 arrested after search finds fentanyl, guns in Longview
    KETK / FOX51 News3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Man allegedly killed his mother with a machete and then walked into a Wendy’s covered in blood and bleeding wounds
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Teens notice woman in a nearby car mouthing something to them and immediately dial 911
    Upworthy2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Spotlight Game: Lovelady takes down Overton at home to get second district win
    KETK / FOX51 News3 days ago
    Bullard mother found dead with children in murder-suicide, police said
    KETK / FOX51 News4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Will we see northern lights, power grid impacts amid ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    KETK / FOX51 News5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Millions of wildflower seeds, butterflies released in Longview
    KETK / FOX51 News1 day ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    SPCA of East Texas: Meet LouAnn
    KETK / FOX51 News5 days ago
    Longview FD members travel to help ahead of Hurricane Milton
    KETK / FOX51 News6 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    This East Texas city raised animal surrender fees from $17 to $120
    KETK / FOX51 News4 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Search called off for man who stole Cherokee County dump truck
    KETK / FOX51 News6 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy