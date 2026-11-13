Ketchum’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with St. Luke’s Health System hiring across several teams. If you want mountain-town living plus solid hospital experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Ketchum, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs routine lab tests, collects and labels specimens, and helps keep equipment and records in top shape. Great fit if you have an AS degree and MLT certification and want steady hours (1:00 PM–9:30 PM) in a clinical lab.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Ketchum, ID (Wood River Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, nights (3x12s, 0.9 FTE)

Salary: Not listed; offers competitive wages, 15% geographic differential, sign-on bonus, and relocation

Join an award-winning ER team in a critical access hospital, caring for a wide range of emergency patients. This is ideal for experienced ED RNs who want strong benefits, PTO, ski perks, and a tight-knit, outdoor-loving community.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Ketchum, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with the Wood River Acute Care and Swing Bed team, handling a diverse caseload and collaborating with a multi-disciplinary group. Great for licensed OTs who enjoy variety in patient acuity and a supportive, team-based setting.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Ketchum, ID

Type: Full-time nights (0.9 FTE, 3x12s)

Salary: Not listed; includes $5,000 sign-on bonus and shift differentials

Support the Med/Surg unit while building both clinical and administrative skills as a CNA or Nurse Apprentice. Perfect if you’re starting or advancing your nursing career and want scholarship options, education support, and chances to float to other units.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Ketchum, ID (Wood River Valley)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes $10,000 sign-on bonus and free ski pass

Outpatient ortho PT with 1:1 patient care, protected documentation time, and strong mentorship and education support. Great for licensed PTs who want a balanced caseload, pro-growth environment, and easy access to Sun Valley.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.