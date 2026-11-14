Ketchikan’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel roles are a big part of keeping care going here. If you’re a Physical Therapist who loves adventure and steady hours, these travel contracts are worth a look.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Ketchikan, AK (Home Health)

(Home Health) Pay: $2,934 per week

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week), days, 13-week contract

Start date: 12/14/2026

This role is great if you like one-on-one care in patients’ homes and want a set daytime schedule. Anders offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel-related perks.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Ketchikan, AK (Home Health)

(Home Health) Pay: $2,934 per week

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week), days, 13-week contract

Start date: 01/11/2027

Same solid home health setup as the December start, but kicks off in January if you need a later date. You still get Anders’ full benefits package and support from a travel-focused team.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Ketchikan, AK

Pay: $3,079 per week

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week), days, 13-week contract

Start date: 12/14/2026

Higher weekly pay with a daytime schedule and 13-week term. Coast highlights guaranteed stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, plus they’re a top-rated travel agency.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply or save it so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.