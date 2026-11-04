🏥 Ketchikan AK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Ketchikan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong pay and plenty of outdoor time once you’re off shift. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to work where the mountains meet the water.

Employer: PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center

PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center Location: Ketchikan, AK

Type: Per diem/PRN (relief day shift)

Per diem/PRN (relief day shift) Pay: $54.65–$77.15/hour + 15% differential in lieu of benefits

Hospital-based imaging with variety, trusted clinical judgment, and flexible per diem scheduling. Great fit if you like working independently, close teamwork with clinicians, and want strong hourly pay in a small coastal community.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Ketchikan, AK

Type: Travel , 13-week assignment

, 13-week assignment Schedule: Five 8-hour day shifts, 40 hours/week

Five 8-hour shifts, Pay: Approx. $2,620/week (per listing; package based on 40 hrs/week)

Home health PT role serving adult and geriatric patients in their homes. Good for therapists with at least 1 year of home health who want community-based care, travel benefits, housing support, and nationwide agency backing.

Employer: Mader MedX (Optimum Health and Wellness – Outpatient Clinic)

(Optimum Health and Wellness – Outpatient Clinic) Location: 4079 Tongass Ave, Suite 102, Ketchikan, AK 99901

Type: Contract , outpatient clinic

, outpatient clinic Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5×8-hour shifts , no weekends

Mon–Fri, , no weekends Pay: $3,050 weekly gross (approx. $2,890 take-home; includes $2,250/week stipends)

1:1 outpatient PT with a strong pelvic floor caseload, weekday-only hours, and high weekly pay. A vehicle is provided, and a furnished apartment may be available through the clinic owner, making this ideal if you want an “Alaska adventure” with housing and transport mostly handled.

Employer: PeaceHealth

Location: Ketchikan, AK

Type: Full-time, 0.9 FTE, 12-hour day shifts

Pay: $44.27–$71.09/hour + comprehensive benefits; relocation support may be available

ED charge role where you lead the department while still providing direct patient care. Great for experienced ER RNs who want visible leadership, strong benefits, and a mission-driven, close-knit hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.