PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Family Hospice Care is marking 20 years of providing end-of-life care and support to patients and families across the Coachella Valley.

The organization will celebrate the milestone with a candlelight celebration at Palm Desert Civic Center Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event, themed "20 Years of Light, Love and Legacy," will honor the patients, families, caregivers and volunteers who have shaped the organization's history.

Family Hospice Care, a sister company of Desert Oasis Healthcare, provides individualized hospice care and support to patients and their loved ones, helping them navigate some of life's most difficult moments.

KESQ will have more on the caregivers and families whose lives have been shaped by the organization's work.

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