COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 20-year-old Thermal man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault with a deadly weapon reported in Coachella last month.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 6:19 p.m. on October 18 to the 84000 block of Avenue 52 in Coachella after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies initially searched the area but were unable to find any victims or suspects. Investigators later located a victim who was not injured.

Thermal Sheriff's Station investigators identified the suspect as Carlos Efren Beltran-Garcia, 20, of Thermal.

On Thursday, November 12, investigators, working with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team, conducted a traffic stop near 66th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Thermal. Beltran-Garcia was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators later served a search warrant at a home in the 68000 block of Pierce Street in Thermal, where they collected evidence.

Beltran-Garcia was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Davis-Arden at the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

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