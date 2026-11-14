PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A pedestrian was killed and a driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following an overnight collision on North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs early Saturday morning.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, officers responded to the collision around 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 14, just north of Sunrise Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian with significant injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 54-year-old man was driving southbound on North Indian Canyon Drive when his vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with responding officers.

Officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, a violation of California Vehicle Code Section 23153(f).

The driver was transported to the Riverside County Jail in Indio for booking.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau responded to the scene and took custody of the pedestrian. His identity has not been released pending confirmation by the coroner and notification of next of kin.

The collision prompted the closure of North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Avenue. Palm Springs police issued a traffic alert around 1:30 a.m.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

The cause and circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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