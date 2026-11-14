PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A celebration of storytelling, representation and community is taking place in Palm Springs this weekend.

The fifth annual Pride on the Page Book Festival is being held Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

This year’s theme, “Our Lives. Our Words. Our Stories,” highlights LGBTQIA+ authors, allies and the importance of sharing diverse experiences through literature.

The festival brings together authors and readers for a day of discussions exploring different perspectives, personal experiences and stories from the LGBTQ+ community.

The event features several authors, including Erika Simpson, Daniel M. Jaffe and Rasheed Newson.

The festival is organized by the Palm Springs Public Library Foundation and the Palm Springs Public Library.

The daytime author discussions begin at 10 a.m. and are free to attend, with registration required.

The celebration continues into the evening with country music artist Ty Herndon at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fifth anniversary celebration at 7:45 p.m.

For more information about the festival, its full schedule and registration, visit prideonthepage.org

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