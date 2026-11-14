PALM DESERT, Calif. — As the holiday season approaches, volunteers in Palm Desert are helping bring a little extra joy to children across the Coachella Valley.

Employees, volunteers and community partners with Associa Desert Resort Management gathered Friday for the company's annual Big Bike Giveaway, assembling 250 bicycles and helmets for children and families in need.

Now in its third year, the event partners with five local nonprofit organizations to help distribute the bikes ahead of the holidays.

For Desert Resort Management employee Miranda Valencia, the effort is especially meaningful.

Valencia remembers receiving her first bicycle as a child. It was donated by a neighbor, an experience she says makes being part of the giveaway even more special.

"Knowing that we can give a free bike to a child is even better," Valencia said.

Organizers say the giveaway is one of the ways the company works to give back to the communities it serves.

"We like to find different ways to give back," said Mark Dodge, CEO of Desert Resort Management.

Dodge said the company hopes the children receiving the bikes feel that someone in their community cares about them.

The 250 bicycles will be distributed through five local nonprofit organizations:

Olive Crest

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

Galilee Center

Variety Children's Charity of the Desert

Martha's Village & Kitchen

Through the annual effort, organizers hope to make the holiday season a little brighter for children and families throughout the Coachella Valley.

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