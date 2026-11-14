COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — A semitruck fire prompted the closure of two southbound lanes on Highway 86 near Avenue 50 early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported the closure around 5:46 a.m. as Cal Fire crews responded to the vehicle fire.

Two southbound lanes were closed, with the closure initially expected to last approximately two hours.

Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

News Channel 3 is working to gather additional details about the incident and when the affected lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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