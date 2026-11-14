PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — North Indian Canyon Drive has reopened following an overnight traffic collision that prompted a road closure early Saturday morning.

The Palm Springs Police Department issued a traffic alert around 1:30 a.m., announcing the closure of North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Avenue.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Authorities have not released additional details about the collision, including what caused it or whether anyone was injured.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Palm Springs police for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

The post North Indian Canyon Drive reopens following overnight collision appeared first on KESQ.