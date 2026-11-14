PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - It's been nearly a year since the historic Plaza Theatre reopened its doors in downtown Palm Springs.

And a new economic impact report is shedding light on what the restored landmark means for the city.. beyond just entertainment.

After years of restoration, the nearly century-old theatre has once again become a destination for live performances, concerts, and community events.

And its impact extends beyond the stage.

The Plaza Theatre Foundation says the venue is drawing visitors downtown, supporting local businesses, and contributing to the city's cultural and economic vitality.

"Right now, over 10,000 people a month come to downtown Palm Springs to enjoy a show at the Plaza Theatre. And what's interesting is about 60 percent of the tickets that are sold are sold to people outside the Palm Springs area. Which means that not only are they coming to our theater, but they're having a significant impact on restaurants and retail and hotel business in downtown Palm Springs," said Kevin J. Corcoran, president of the Plaza Theatre Foundation.

The foundation says the goal is to build on that momentum, keeping the Plaza Theatre a centerpiece of downtown Palm Springs for generations to come.



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