RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 40th time in 42 days, decreasing 3.6 cents to $5.445, its lowest amount since July 21.

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The average price has dropped 89.4 cents over the past 42 days, including 4.2 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 29 consecutive days, was unchanged Nov. 1, rose three-tenths of a cent Nov. 2 and resumed decreasing Nov. 3.

The average price is 21.7 cents less than one week ago and 72.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 72.7 cents more than one year ago. It has increased 98.1 cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

"Oil prices remain well under $100 a barrel and we are in the time of year when gasoline demand typically drops along with pump prices,'' Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement released Thursday. "If Southern California pump price drops continue, Thanksgiving holiday travelers will be paying about the same for gas as they did over the Independence Day holiday, when the statewide average price was $5.40 a gallon."

The national average price dropped for the 20th consecutive day, falling 3.6 cents to $3.872, its lowest amount since July 14. It has dropped 42.3 cents over the past 20 days, including 3.4 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 46.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 79.3 cents more than one year ago. It has increased 89 cents since the attack on Iran.

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