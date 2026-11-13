COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Three local high schools are moving on to the next round after Quarterfinal Friday. Check out the scores below:

QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE

Desert Christian

21 @ La Mirada

34 F Ontario Christian

21 @ Rancho Mirage

41 F South Hills

18 @ Desert Hot Springs

41 F Viewpoint

7 @ Xavier Prep

16 F

Next Round Matchups

Division 10: Rancho Mirage vs Norte Vista

Division 10: Desert Hot Springs vs Dos Pueblos

Division 11: Xavier Prep vs Dominguez

We'll have results, highlights, and reaction at 11:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

The post Quarterfinal Friday: Three local high school football teams advance in CIF Playoffs appeared first on KESQ.