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American Football
Quarterfinal Friday: Three local high school football teams advance in CIF Playoffs
By Jesus Reyes,7 days ago
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Three local high schools are moving on to the next round after Quarterfinal Friday. Check out the scores below:
QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE
|Desert Christian
21
|@
|La Mirada
34
|F
|Ontario Christian
21
|@
|Rancho Mirage
41
|F
|South Hills
18
|@
|Desert Hot Springs
41
|F
|Viewpoint
7
|@
|Xavier Prep
16
|F
Next Round Matchups
- Division 10: Rancho Mirage vs Norte Vista
- Division 10: Desert Hot Springs vs Dos Pueblos
- Division 11: Xavier Prep vs Dominguez
We'll have results, highlights, and reaction at 11:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.
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