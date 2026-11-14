COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting last month in Coachella.

The man, a Thermal resident, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop at 66th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Thermal. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, in conjunction with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office - Gang Impact Team, conducted the stop.

Investigators later served a search warrant in the 68000 block of Pierce Street in Thermal and collected evidence, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Oct. 18, at around 6:20 p.m. along the 84000 block of Avenue 52. Deputies located a victim who was uninjured.

The suspect was transported and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center and faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Davis-Arden of the Thermal Sheriff's Station by calling 760-863-8990 or call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867 if you wish to remain anonymous.

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