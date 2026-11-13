Watch Live: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin provide updates on the ground stop

Update - 5:26 pm PT

The FAA has lifted the ground stop, the FAA Command Center announced.

Originally Published: 13 NOV 26 16:08 ET

Updated: 13 NOV 26 16:16 ET

By Aaron Cooper, Pete Muntean, CNN

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA issued the ground stop “following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a social media post. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters Friday afternoon the ground stop was issued out of an abundance of caution, stressing that while the problem was a telecommunications issue, air traffic controllers were still able to communicate, and flights already in the air were landing safely.

"There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for their loved ones,'' Mullin said.

Air Route Traffic Control Centers are regional facilities that handle flights going across the country.

“Traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in an advisory. “International flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

The last time there was a nationwide ground stop was in January 2023 when a pilot notification system went down. Prior to that, the last time a nationwide ground stop was issued was after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The Palm Springs International Airport released a statement on its social media pages:

Statement from Gov. Newsom's Office:

At least 10 arriving and 8 departing flights out of Palm Springs International Airport have been canceled as of 4:00 p.m. Visit FlyPSP.com for updates on flight status.

California is closely monitoring the nationwide FAA ground stop.



@Cal_OES is in contact with federal and state partners to assess impacts on California airports and passengers. The ground stop is also impacting military operations, too, including at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside. A spokesman at the base, identified only as a Department of War employee, said Friday afternoon that the Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, issued by the FAA was applicable to military flights. The official confirmed that no aircraft were moving, or would move, "until further notice'' from the federal government. The regulatory NOTAM did not contain a date or time indicating when the ground stop would be lifted. The reason for the order remained vague Friday afternoon, with officials only saying ``a temporary telecommunications outage'' had interrupted operations at Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the

country. ARTCCs coordinate traffic on instrument flight plans, generally along

designated airways, although visual flight rules, or VFR, aviators also

routinely seek radar tracking for safety. Airliners are in constant contact

with ARTCC staff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

& © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

The post LIVE COVERAGE: FAA nationwide ground stop lifted appeared first on KESQ.