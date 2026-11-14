DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A man suspected of breaking into a Desert Hot Springs residence and assaulting a man and a woman led police and deputies on a vehicle pursuit while allegedly expressing an intent to harm himself before authorities used a grappler tool to end the chase and arrest him, authorities said today.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Arriving officers learned that the suspect had a domestic violence restraining order when he allegedly broke into the residence and assaulted the two individuals, police alleged.

Circumstances behind the alleged assault were not immediately available.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival, police said. Officers later located him inside a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but refused to yield, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

"During the pursuit, the suspect made phone calls expressing that he wanted officers to kill him,'' the department stated.

The alleged phone calls warranted assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department K-9 team, where they utilized a grappler vehicle pursuit intervention system.

The pursuit ended when deputies were able to successfully stop the vehicle with the grappler.

The suspect refused to exit and subsequently barricaded himself inside the vehicle, prompting officer to deploy "less-lethal options,'' police said. He was ultimately taken into custody.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested and being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

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