INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Passes for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sold out quickly today, as fans gobbled up tickets to the two-weekend event that will feature Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA.

Passes went on sale at noon Friday at coachella.com, with passes being sold out for both weekends shortly after 12:40 p.m., according to Coachella's website and social media pages.

People who missed out can either join a waitlist online or search for resale passes.

Dua Lipa and SZA, both of whom have previously appeared at Coachella as featured or guest artists, will be making their headline debuts. Tame Impala will return as a headliner after performing in 2019.

Other artists on the lineup include Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Don Toliver, Becky G, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy and Daddy Yankee.

The festival will take place April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire Polo Club, 81-800 51st Ave, in Indio

Goldenvoice, the festival's promoter and producer, renewed its exclusive livestream and content partnership with YouTube through 2030 in September.

"YouTube returns in 2027 for its 15th year as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the official YouTube channel, bringing the legendary performances and so much more to millions of music fans across the globe live and on demand,'' organizers said.

To learn more about joining a wait list, visit https://coachella.com/waitlist-resale.

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