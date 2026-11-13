RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The National Weather Service sought to clear up confusion today, saying its radar system is operating normally despite earlier warnings that some online weather products could be unavailable or outdated.

"In case you heard otherwise, there is no radar outage and radar.weather.gov is fully operational!'' the Weather Service wrote in a post on X.

"Outdated content from isolated webpages stating otherwise has been circulating, but NWS radars are operating normally,'' the agency said.

The clarification followed an earlier Weather Service notice saying the agency was experiencing nationwide internet and communications issues and that users might be unable to access some products on its web pages or encounter old information.

The purported outage came as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon because of a communications issue affecting the regional air traffic control centers that direct aircraft between airports.

The ground stop halted departures at airports nationwide, while planes already in flight were allowed to continue to their destinations.

Travelers were urged to check directly with their airlines for flight-status information.

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