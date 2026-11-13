PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The American Legion's incoming national commander is visiting Palm Springs one day after the U.S. House passed legislation that could restore retirement benefits for thousands of combat-injured veterans.

The Major Richard Star Act passed Thursday in an overwhelming bipartisan 392-18 vote. Led by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), the bill would allow medically retired combat veterans with fewer than 20 years of service to collect their full military retirement pay and VA disability compensation.

American Legion Owen Coffman Post 519 is hosting Matthew Shuman, who is set to become the organization's youngest National Commander for the 2027-2028 term.

Shuman is scheduled to attend a fundraising event at Piazza de Liberace from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a town hall at Post 519 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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