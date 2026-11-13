LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) Friday is the last day to mail a package or check a P.O. box at the La Quinta Cove Post Office.

The U.S. Postal Service says it lost its lease on the building at 51321 Avenida Bermudas, and service there is suspended starting Saturday. usps

Customers’ P.O. boxes and counter service are moving to the La Quinta Main Post Office at 79125 Corporate Centre Drive, about 3 miles away, according to the Postal Service. That office also has passport service, smart lockers and self-serve kiosks. uspsusps

Home delivery will not change. A Postal Service spokesperson told News Channel 3 in September that no mail carriers work out of the Cove office. The employees there are moving to the main office to help with the added customers, officials said. kesqkesq

The post office sits next to Tower Market, a gas station and convenience store at Avenida Montezuma and Avenida Bermudas. City records show the La Quinta Planning Commission approved an expansion of the market on Feb. 25, 2025, with a bigger building and more fuel pumps on the roughly 0.9-acre site. laquintaca

The Desert Sun reported in September that the property’s owner, Tower Energy Group, plans to tear down the post office to make room for 2,379 more square feet of store and two more pumps.

Some people who live nearby want the city to step in. Carene Hensley, who ran for La Quinta City Council in the Nov. 3 election, said in an email to News Channel 3 that she started an online petition asking the mayor and City Council to work with the Postal Service on a solution.

Postal customers can also buy stamps and ship packages online at usps.com.

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