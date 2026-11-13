THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Two Coachella Valley high school students are preparing to take their musical talents from the classroom to one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and they say the opportunity still doesn't feel real.

Issack Medina and Julio Mora, students at La Familia High School in Thermal, make up the musical group Klave Efectiva. The duo is scheduled to perform at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and April 18, representing their school, the Coachella Valley Unified School District and the community they call home.

News Channel 3 caught up with the young musicians Friday to hear how their musical partnership began, their reaction to being selected for the festival and what they hope the opportunity means for their futures.

An unexpected announcement

For Medina, the moment he learned he would be performing at Coachella came when he was getting ready for bed.

He recalled being half-asleep when his brother urged him to check Instagram.

"I was in my room and I was trying to go to sleep because I had school the next day, and my brother was like, hey, go to Instagram, like, check your phone," Medina said.

Without his glasses on, Medina said he struggled to make out what was on his phone. When he finally realized Klave Efectiva had been included in the festival lineup announcement, he could hardly believe it.

"I was so happy, but like, I was in shock. I didn't think they were going to put us in the lineup," Medina said.

Mora was equally surprised when he received the news.

The students said seeing their group's name shared with such a large audience was something they never imagined would happen so early in their musical careers.

Even days after the announcement, both say they're still processing the magnitude of the opportunity.

A musical friendship that started in the classroom

While the two musicians are preparing for a major festival performance, their partnership is relatively new.

Medina and Mora said they only began playing music together during the current school year at La Familia High School.

Although the two had crossed paths previously, it wasn't until they began attending school together that they discovered their shared passion for music.

"I met him this year in class after having seen him before, and I was like, well, I just grabbed the guitar and started playing to see, like, maybe he'll be interested," Mora said.

The two quickly connected, eventually bringing their instruments to school and playing together.

Their musical backgrounds, however, began long before their friendship.

Medina said music has been part of his life since early childhood. He began playing the accordion around age five and recalled stories from his father about his fascination with instruments even earlier.

Mora said he developed his skills largely on his own, teaching himself guitar through online videos and drawing inspiration from his grandfather, who played the organ.

Together, the students perform a mix of musical styles, including norteño music, putting their own spin on songs they enjoy.

The young musicians also credit their teacher, Mr. White, for encouraging them to pursue opportunities to showcase their talents.

They said White pushed them to participate in a talent show and supported their musical ambitions while reminding them of the importance of maintaining their grades.

Balancing schoolwork and music remains one of their biggest challenges, but both say they are determined to succeed in the classroom and on stage.

Representing their school and community

For Medina and Mora, performing at Coachella carries special significance.

Both grew up in the Coachella Valley, where the internationally recognized festival takes place each year.

But despite living near the festival, neither student has ever attended.

Their first Coachella experience will be as performers rather than fans.

The students say they're particularly excited about sharing the experience with their families.

"I'm really, like, proud to be saying, oh, I took my parents to Coachella for the first time," Mora said, explaining that his parents have never attended the festival either.

Beyond their families, the musicians say they want to make their school and community proud.

"It means everything, honestly. It's a big honor for us," one of the students said when asked about representing La Familia High School.

The duo also emphasized that they are far from the only talented students on campus.

They hope their upcoming performances encourage others to recognize the creativity and musical abilities of students at La Familia High School, which serves students through an alternative educational program.

Mora also addressed what he described as negative perceptions of the school.

"The school tends to have a bad reputation, but it's honestly not a bad school. It's a really good school if you ask me," he said.

Both students said their classmates and teachers have responded enthusiastically to the announcement, offering congratulations and joking about their newfound fame.

Preparing for the Coachella stage

With the festival still several months away, Medina and Mora say they're focused on preparing a performance that will keep the crowd entertained.

The duo plans to bring plenty of energy to the stage, incorporating upbeat music, dancing and songs designed to get the audience moving.

They also hope to showcase their musical roots, including norteño music and positive corridos.

Despite the size of the upcoming performances, neither student says he is particularly nervous just yet.

Both have experience performing in front of audiences, including at school events.

However, they acknowledge that the reality of performing at Coachella may not fully sink in until they step onto the stage.

The students are also looking forward to meeting other performers and potentially making connections that could help advance their musical careers.

Their long-term goal is to continue growing Klave Efectiva and establish themselves in the music industry.

A message to other young musicians

Although their musical partnership began only months ago, Medina and Mora hope their story inspires other students to pursue their passions.

They believe there are talented young people throughout the Coachella Valley who may be hesitant to share their abilities with others.

Their advice is simple: Take the chance.

"Don't be scared. Just put yourself out there. You never know what could happen," one of the students said.

As they prepare for their biggest performances yet, both musicians expressed gratitude to their families, their teacher and the school district for supporting their journey.

Klave Efectiva is scheduled to perform during both weekends of the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, on Sunday, April 11, and Sunday, April 18.

For two students whose friendship began with a shared love of music in a high school classroom, the opportunity could be just the beginning.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the students' journey to the Coachella stage.

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