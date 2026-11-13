COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It's Quarterfinal Friday! We've got four local high school teams in action Friday night.

QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE

Desert Christian

21 @ La Mirada

34 F Ontario Christian

21 @ Rancho Mirage

41 4Q South Hills

12 @ Desert Hot Springs

41 4Q Viewpoint

7 @ Xavier Prep

16 4Q

Check Out: Desert Christian Academy determined to continue historic season, chasing CIF championship

We'll have results, highlights, and reaction at 11:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

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