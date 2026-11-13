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American Football
Quarterfinal Friday: Four local high school football teams continue CIF Playoff journey
By Jesus Reyes,7 days ago
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It's Quarterfinal Friday! We've got four local high school teams in action Friday night.
QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE
|Desert Christian
21
|@
|La Mirada
34
|F
|Ontario Christian
21
|@
|Rancho Mirage
41
|4Q
|South Hills
12
|@
|Desert Hot Springs
41
|4Q
|Viewpoint
7
|@
|Xavier Prep
16
|4Q
Check Out: Desert Christian Academy determined to continue historic season, chasing CIF championship
We'll have results, highlights, and reaction at 11:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.
The post Quarterfinal Friday: Four local high school football teams continue CIF Playoff journey appeared first on KESQ.
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