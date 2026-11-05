Bronny James assigned to Coachella Valley Lakers ahead of season opener Friday

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Bronny James was sent to the G League's Coachella Valley Lakers on Thursday, just one day ahead of the team's inaugural season opener.

Lakers team officials confirmed to News Channel 3 that James was at practice on Thursday but media availability was cancelled.

The 22-year-old guard has averaged just 2.4 minutes and 0.8 points per game in five appearances for the Lakers this season.

In the developmental G League, James is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 25 games over the last two seasons.

Lakers rookie Cameron Carr was also assigned to Coachella Valley on Thursday.

It's unclear whether James or Carr will play in Friday's opening game but James has played at Acrisure Arena before, taking the court with his father LeBron for the first time during an exhibition game in October of 2024.

The South Bay Lakers were rebranded and relocated this season to the Coachella Valley, making their inaugural season debut Friday, Nov. 6 against the Salt Lake City Stars. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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