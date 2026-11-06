Palm Springs Pride preparations underway as Arenas District kicks off celebrations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Preparations are underway in downtown Palm Springs as the community gets ready for the city's annual Pride weekend, with businesses and organizers putting the finishing touches on the Arenas District ahead of the celebrations.

The district kicked off the festivities Thursday, Nov. 5, with a walkabout, giving residents and visitors an early look at what's planned for the weekend.

Crews were seen setting up and preparing the area as excitement continued to build ahead of one of Palm Springs' biggest annual events.

For residents, Pride is about more than just parties and entertainment. It's also an opportunity to celebrate the community and welcome people from around the world.

"These are our stomping grounds so we're ready to stomp on everybody and show everyone a good time and invite everyone in," resident Carlos said.

Host Jackette Knightley said organizers are expecting a major turnout.

"It's been amazing. We're expecting hundreds of thousands of people," Knightley said.

For Knightley, who lives in Palm Springs, the event also carries personal meaning.

"Free drink tickets but community is a close second," she said.

Volunteers also play an important role in bringing the celebration together. Resident Randy James said the people and fundraising efforts keep him coming back year after year.

"The people and the fundraising," James said.

This year marks 40 years of Pride in Palm Springs, a milestone many describe as a major accomplishment.

"It's 40 years. This is a massive, beautiful thing," he said.

"I think what makes this one different from the rest is Palm Springs is primarily built by LGBTQ+ people. This was decades ago, there wasn't a safe space for us," Knightley said.

The celebrations lead up to the Palm Springs Pride Parade on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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