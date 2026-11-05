Palm Springs Pride celebrates 40th anniversary with new downtown walkabout

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Pride is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, with a new event designed to bring even more people into the heart of downtown.

For the first time, the celebration will include a Walkabout, inviting visitors to explore local businesses along Arenas Road.

Merchants are joining in by hosting special events and activities inside their businesses, giving visitors another way to experience the festivities while supporting local businesses.

Mark Callaghan, owner of Dick's on Arenas Road, is among the business owners participating in the celebration.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the community together and highlight the local businesses that help make Palm Springs unique.

A Ferris wheel is also set up at Palm Canyon Drive and Amado Road as part of the anniversary festivities.

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