PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - He is a prominent local businessman and a major supporter of Palm Springs Pride, but Nachhattar Chandi's support for President Donald Trump has also raised questions within the LGBTQ community.

Chandi owns Spencer's restaurant in Palm Springs, which has long been a supporter of Pride.

In an exclusive interview with News Channel 3's Peter Daut, Chandi answered the tough questions about his politics.

"Some people in the LGBTQ community have expressed concern for your support for President Trump. What do you want to say to them, and how do you reconcile your support for President Trump with supporting Pride? Peter asked.

Chandi answered, "That's a good question. Peter, I support both sides of the aisle. I'm a businessman. I support my friends who are Democrats and Republicans. I do not go by belief in a party. I go by person."

Chandi also revealed plans to offer free breakfasts at spencer's for two weeks, beginning next week.

He also discussed his philanthropic support for Eisenhower Health.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Local businessman Nachhattar Chandi discusses PS Pride, politics, & philanthropy appeared first on KESQ.