Bronny James sent to Coachella Valley Lakers ahead of season opener Friday

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Bronny James has been assigned to the G League's Coachella Valley Lakers.

The 22-year-old has averaged just 2.4 minutes and 0.8 points per game in five appearances for the Lakers this season.

In the developmental G League, James is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 25 games over the last two seasons.

Lakers rookie Cameron Carr was also assigned to Coachella Valley on Thursday.

It's unclear whether James or Carr will play in Friday's opening game.

The South Bay Lakers were rebranded and relocated this season to the Coachella Valley, making their inaugural season debut Friday, Nov. 6 against the Salt Lake City Stars. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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